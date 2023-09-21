Man found hanging, live-in-partner and her 2 kids found dead in Ujjain: Police

A man allegedly died by suicide while his live-in partner and her two children were found dead in a rented room in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Prima facie investigation suggests that the 40-year-old man died by suicide while his 26-year-old live-in-partner and her 12-year-old son and six-year-old daughter died after consuming some poisonous substances, said Sachin Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Ujjain.

SP Sharma said that the land lord and other people had to break open the door as he was not responding and found the man hanging from a ceiling fan while the woman and her children were lying on the floor.

The police are further investigating the matter to find out the exact reason behind this extreme step, added the SP.

Police are also trying to find out whether the man killed her partner and the children, Sharma said, adding a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has been called for investigation.

The post-mortem report of the four is awaited, he added.

According to the deceased woman’s maternal aunt, the family members of both, the man and the woman ended all ties with them. They were in a lot of debt, she said and informed the police that they were married.

She said that the man left his wife six years ago while the woman, a resident of Nagda town, along with his two children, was also living away from her husband.

“They were in a live-in relationship for the past five years. Three months ago, they shifted to Janki Nagar in Ujjain,” said the maternal aunt of the woman.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Shruti Tomar