Man hacked to death over sexual harassment in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A 42-year-old man and his brother-in-law allegedly hacked a relative to death for sexually harassing the former’s 14-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh Khandwa, police said on Monday. The two accused have been booked for murder.

Khandwa police superintendent Vivek Singh said the 55-year-old slain man’s head, legs, and the rest of the body were found floating in a river on Sunday. He cited the investigation in the matter and added the slain man was last seen with the two accused said to be his distant relatives.

“The 42-year-old accused confessed to the crime and said...[the slain man] sexually harassed his daughter by touching her inappropriately and made obscene comments,” said Singh. The accused said he warned the 55-year-old repeatedly. “On Saturday, the accused claimed the man again touched his daughter inappropriately and so he killed him in the night with help of his brother-in-law. He cut him into three pieces with an axe and threw the body parts into the river.”