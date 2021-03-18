MiG-21 crash: Mortal remains of IAF fighter pilot taken for last rites
The body of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Ashish Gupta, who was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft met with an accident while taking off for a combat training mission, was brought to a crematorium in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. Gupta, also a member of the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment, was declared dead after the MIG-21 Bison aircraft crash.
"The mortal remains of Indian Air Force pilot Ashish Gupta rested at the crematorium for last rites in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He died in the MiG-21 Bison crash yesterday,” ANI tweeted.
Gupta, according to Bharat Rakshak, had been a part of the fighter squadron and also trained to become a squadron pilot. He had previously also been eligible to fly the T-75 and Jaguar aircraft and held the position of a 4 aircraft Leader as well as of a trainer captain.
During 'Operation Vijay' Gupta, flew 16 photo-reconnaissance missions to the enemy-held areas in Kargil, Mushkoh and Batalik sectors at altitudes of 1500' to 10,000' AGL. The mission was successful since IAF managed to retrieve vital information about the enemy locations using Gupta's professional acumen, excellency in flying and filming enemy targets. These photographs enabled the Air Force to strategise fire attacks, and also reduce IAF casualties. For his exemplary work during Operation Vijay, he was honoured with the Vayu Sena medal of 1999.
"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," the IAF said in a tweet.
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," it added.
Thursday’s crash, in which Gupta was killed, is the second accident involving a MiG-21 Bison this year after an aircraft crashed near Rajasthan’s Suratgarh on January 5 but the pilot ejected safely.
The Soviet-origin MiG-21 Bison is an upgraded version of the MiG-21 aircraft that IAF began inducting in the 1960s. IAF has around six squadrons of MiG-21 Bisons, which are capable of carrying beyond-visual-range missiles and other potent weapons.
