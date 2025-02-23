Modi slams leaders mocking religion, says it’s ‘Kumbh of great unity’

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj as a “kumbh of great unity” and slammed political leaders who mock traditions, culture and religious places, accusing them of dividing people with the support of foreign powers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Balaji Cancer Institute and Research Centre at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, Modi said those with “slave mentality” are involved in dividing people and many times, foreign power with their support made attempts to weaken the country and religion.

“There is a group of leaders who make fun of religion. They keep abusing our festivals and traditions. They are involved in dividing people and many times, foreign powers with their support made attempt to weaken the country and religion. People, who have mentality of slavery, keep attacking our ‘math’, tradition, temple, saint, culture and principle. They abuse our festival and beliefs. These people show the courage to attack religion and culture. Their agenda is to divide our society and its unity,” Modi said without naming anyone.

“Maha Kumbh is now moving towards completion. Crores of people have reached there so far. Crores of people have taken a holy dip. It was a kumbh of great unity. This great unity will inspire us for years,” he said.

“Our temples have been centres of worship on one hand and centres of social consciousness on the other. Our Rishis gave us the science of Ayurveda and Yoga, whose glory is being seen today. To help others and to get rid of pain is our religion, but they don’t understand,” Modi said.

Modi also praised the efforts and hard work of sanitation workers and police personnel deployed at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. “I respectfully salute sanitation workers and police, who are serving people with humility and winning hearts of millions,” he said.

The 100-bed cancer hospital will be constructed with over ₹200 crores by spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri. Hailing him, Modi said, “In this atmosphere my younger brother Dhirendra Shastri Ji has been uniting the country.”

Chief minister Mohan Yadav and spiritual leaders were also present at the event.

“Many announcements have been made in this year’s budget to fight cancer. Modi has decided that cancer medicines will be made cheaper. Cancer day care centers will be opened in every district of the country in the next 3 years,” Modi said.

He also mentioned how Swach Bharat mission and Ayushman Bharat scheme have changed the lives of many.