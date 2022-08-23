Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: 3 die, 10 injured as truck with workers hits auto-rickshaw carrying students

MP: 3 die, 10 injured as truck with workers hits auto-rickshaw carrying students

Updated on Aug 23, 2022 03:03 PM IST

A truck carrying labourers, who were going for banana cutting, rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying college students on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur

The Madhya Pradesh police said the injured students and workers have been rushed to the district hospital where their conditions are said to be serious. (Representative Image)

ByHT Correspondent

Two college students and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed and 10 persons injured after a truck hit the vehicle on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur on Tuesday morning, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 19, and Vidhya Bari, 19, residents of Bambhada and auto-rickshaw driver Dinesh Mahajan, 40. The injured have been rushed to the district hospital where their conditions are said to be serious.

“Twelve students of a private college were going in an auto when a truck carrying labourers, who were going for banana cutting, hit the auto. In a head-on collision, the driver and two students died on the spot while labourers and other college students were injured,” said Burhanpur superintendent of police (SP), Rahul Lodha.

Also Read |4 killed, 11 injured as truck rams into SUV carrying school students in Ujjain

The truck driver ran away from the spot. Police are trying to nab the accused. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.

Earlier on Monday, four school students were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 15 students in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022
