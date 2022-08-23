MP: 3 die, 10 injured as truck with workers hits auto-rickshaw carrying students
A truck carrying labourers, who were going for banana cutting, rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying college students on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur
Two college students and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed and 10 persons injured after a truck hit the vehicle on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur on Tuesday morning, said police.
The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 19, and Vidhya Bari, 19, residents of Bambhada and auto-rickshaw driver Dinesh Mahajan, 40. The injured have been rushed to the district hospital where their conditions are said to be serious.
“Twelve students of a private college were going in an auto when a truck carrying labourers, who were going for banana cutting, hit the auto. In a head-on collision, the driver and two students died on the spot while labourers and other college students were injured,” said Burhanpur superintendent of police (SP), Rahul Lodha.
Also Read |4 killed, 11 injured as truck rams into SUV carrying school students in Ujjain
The truck driver ran away from the spot. Police are trying to nab the accused. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.
Earlier on Monday, four school students were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 15 students in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.
BJP furious over Bihar Muslim minister entering Vishnupad temple
The BJP on Tuesday charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with "deliberate insult" to Hindu sensibilities for taking along a minister from another faith inside an ancient temple where it is prohibited. Kumar on Monday had offered prayers at the famed Vishnupad temple in Gaya where he was accompanied by a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD, Mohd Israil Mansuri.
Shivnath Express passenger train derails in Chhattisgarh; no injuries reported
Two coaches of the Shivnath Express derailed at Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh town on Tuesday morning. The railway officials said the incident occurred at around 3:50am when two coaches of 18239 Ghevra-Itwari Shivnath Express derailed at Dongargarh yard. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The train then started for Nagpur three hours after the accident. The train was coming from the industrial city of Korba in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur.
BBMP to go for polls without changing number of polling stations: Report
Ahead of politically significant civic body polls due this year, Bengaluru's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is not planning to increase the number of polling stations despite the number of wards having increased from 198 to 243. A senior BBMP officer said more clarity will be given to the public in due course. There is no, so far, confirmation on date. Elections have been delayed for nearly two years.
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Slain gangster Devinder Bambiha's group on Wednesday warned rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The post, which HT does not corroborate, threatened that those who would help Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Brar would also be killed. Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday.
Two days after warning AAP govt in Punjab, Moose Wala’s father takes to social media
Two days after threatening to go on a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab fails to deliver “complete justice” in a week in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the singer-politician's father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday created his personal social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. The father has shared a picture with his son along with the #Justiceforsidhumoosewala. The description reads proud father of Sidhu Moose Wala.
