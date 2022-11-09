Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP boy playing outside house goes missing, found dead 50 metres away: Police

MP boy playing outside house goes missing, found dead 50 metres away: Police

Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:38 PM IST

Police said the 11-year-old boy was playing outside his house on Tuesday evening when he appears to have been abducted.

By Shiv Pratap Singh

BHOPAL/BHIND: An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Tuesday has been found dead less than 24 hours later, police said on Wednesday.

Aryan Sharma’s body was found in a sack at an under-construction building just about 50 metres from his house in Chandanpura, said Bhind superintendent of police Shailendra Chouhan. Police suspect someone known to the family was involved.

Aryan’s father Virendra Sharma works as a constable with the Special Armed Force (SAF) and is posted in Chhattisgarh. He returned home on leave a few days ago.

“Aryan was playing outside the house when he went missing on Tuesday evening. The father filed a police complaint,” Chouhan said.

Three teams were set up to trace the boy but they were not successful. On Wednesday morning, some labourers found the sack at a construction site, their workplace. They opened it to find the child, the police officer added.

Chouhan added that Aryan had been gagged and there were injury marks on the body. He was probably strangled using a piece of a saree.

Police said there were no CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scne.

