MP civic poll results: BJP eyes re-run of phase 1 show, Congress eyes more gains
The counting for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will take place on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 9 am across 214 urban local bodies across 43 districts of the state. State election commission chief Basant Pratap Singh said all the preparations have been completed for the counting of votes. The polling took place on July 13.
On July 20, five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 169 town councils will witness counting of votes. The counting for the first phase of elections took place on Sunday in which the Bharatiya Janata Party won mayor's post in seven municipal corporations while Congress bagged three. However, it was Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party whose candidate Rani Agrawal won the mayor's post in Singrauli.
The municipal elections are being seen as a semi-final before the 2023 Assembly elections which will be held next year.
As for Wednesday's elections, the counting of votes will be held in the municipal corporations of Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena. According to the state election data, Morena has 2.52 lakh voters, Katni has 2.39 lakh voters, Rewa has 1.71 lakh voters, Dewas has 2.39 lakh voters and Ratlam has 1.21 lakh voters.
Some of the municipal councils which will witness counting of votes are:
> Bairasia
> Narsinghgarh
> Sarangpur
> Raisen
> Begumganj
> Mandideep
> Maharajpur
> Anuppur
> Bhind
> Tikamgarh
Some of town councils which will witness counting of votes are:
> Kurawar
> Boda
> Zirapur
> Sanchi
> Gairatganj
> Shahpura
> Bichua
> Dhamnod
-
Filmmaker detained for sharing Amit Shah’s photo with arrested IAS officer
The Gujarat police detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai on Tuesday in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said. He was being brought to Ahmedabad for further action, the official said.
-
Teen’s murder at Ludhiana civil hospital: Six more suspects arrested
Four days after the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy at the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, police arrested six more suspects on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gagan Kumar, Sahil Sorpi, Vishal alias Machhal, Manpreet Singh alias Manu, Ankur and Vikas, all residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. On July 16, police had arrested Sahil Birla alias Sahil and Abhishek Bidlan alias Khechu for the murder.
-
An act of vendetta: Jaiswal seeks dismissal of PIL challenging his appointment as CBI chief
Central Bureau of Investigation director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has claimed that the public interest litigation petition filed by former assistant commissioner of police Rajendra Trivedi, challenging his appointment as the head of the central agency in 2021, is an act of vendetta.
-
4 arrested for offering namaz in Lucknow’s LuLu Mall: Police
LUCKNOW: Four men have been arrested on charges of allegedly offering namaz in Lucknow's newly opened LuLu Mall in an unauthorised manner on July 12, the Lucknow Police said in a statement on Tuesday. The four people arrested for offering namaz in the mall include Mohd Rehan of Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar in Lucknow, Atif Khan of Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri district and two brothers, Mohd Lokman Ali and Mohd Noman Ali, of Laharpur, Sitapur.
-
Wife, partner arrested for killing man in Sakinaka
Mumbai A 22-year-old woman and Rubina Khan's paramour have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body under the bed of their rented house at Sakinaka in Andheri east. Rubina Khan was arrested from a rented one room in Kopar where she was hiding after killing her husband Naseem Khan. Khan's 23-year-old nephew, Saif Khan was also arrested for helping Rubina with the murder.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics