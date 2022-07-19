MP civic poll results: BJP eyes re-run of phase 1 show, Congress eyes more gains

The counting for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will take place on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 9 am across 214 urban local bodies across 43 districts of the state. State election commission chief Basant Pratap Singh said all the preparations have been completed for the counting of votes. The polling took place on July 13.

On July 20, five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 169 town councils will witness counting of votes. The counting for the first phase of elections took place on Sunday in which the Bharatiya Janata Party won mayor's post in seven municipal corporations while Congress bagged three. However, it was Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party whose candidate Rani Agrawal won the mayor's post in Singrauli.

The municipal elections are being seen as a semi-final before the 2023 Assembly elections which will be held next year.

As for Wednesday's elections, the counting of votes will be held in the municipal corporations of Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena. According to the state election data, Morena has 2.52 lakh voters, Katni has 2.39 lakh voters, Rewa has 1.71 lakh voters, Dewas has 2.39 lakh voters and Ratlam has 1.21 lakh voters.

Some of the municipal councils which will witness counting of votes are:

> Bairasia

> Narsinghgarh

> Sarangpur

> Raisen

> Begumganj

> Mandideep

> Maharajpur

> Anuppur

> Bhind

> Tikamgarh

Some of town councils which will witness counting of votes are:

> Kurawar

> Boda

> Zirapur

> Sanchi

> Gairatganj

> Shahpura

> Bichua

> Dhamnod

