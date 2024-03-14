MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off aircraft services to promote state tourism

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday flagged off the first-of-its-kind inter-state air services – PM Shri Religious Heli Service and PM Shri Tourism Air Service – to improve connectivity between religious places and other cities. The fair and schedule of inter-state air services are yet to be decided. MP CM Mohan Yadav flagged off PM Shri Tourism Air Service and PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service (Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)

The CM extended best wishes to the devotees and tourism lovers and said that these services will make the travel of devotees and tourists easier and the progress of the state will also get a new impetus.

“Initially, the air facility will be made available between Ujjain and Omkareshwar by making Indore the centre...It will also increase connectivity among big cities...Our Madhya Pradesh is very rich in terms of religious places and tourism,” Yadav said. It will be further expanded to Sagar, Rewa, Ratlam and other places.

Several cabinet ministers travelled in the eight-seater planes during trial run from Bhopal to Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Tourism department principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, “This service is being implemented for all the airstrips. Its test flight took place on Thursday. The other facilities, fare and schedule will be discussed and implemented.”

The tourism air service will be operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, he said.

“The aircraft and helicopter service providers will have to provide 150 hours of service in a month. In this, it will be necessary to provide service at least four days a week. One twin-engine helicopter will be in Bhopal and one single-engine helicopter each in Indore and Ujjain,” state tourism minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said after the launch.

Shukla said that the services will be soon available for Chitrakoot, Maihar, Salkanpur in Sehore, Nalkheda, in Agar Malwa, Orchha in Niwari, Ganesh Chintaman in Sehore, Maa Chamunda Tekri in Dewas, Pitambara Peeth and Ratangarh in Datia, Shanishchara in Morena and Ratangarh Temple.