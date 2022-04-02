MP govt demolishes properties belonging to mastermind of Jaipur blasts plot
BHOPAL: Days after three men were arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts in Jaipur, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday demolished properties belonging to the alleged mastermind and another accused in the case in Ratlam district, state home minister Narottam Mishra said.
Saifullah, Altmash and Zubair were arrested in Nimbaheda village of Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Wednesday night. According to district superintendent of police Preeti Jain, police recovered 12 kg explosives, three battery clocks, three connector wires, six bulbs and a jeep from them. Police said the trio were allegedly members of Ahl-ul Suffa, an organisation started in 2012 in Ratlam to spread radical ideology among youngsters.
After their arrest, the MP anti-terror squad (ATS) arrested Imran on Friday and Ameen Khan and Ameen Patel in Ratlam on Thursday. According to ATS, Imran was the mastermind who sent the trio to Jaipur to carry out blasts.
Police said that a joint team of state police and district administration demolished the allegedly illegally-built house and farmhouse of Imran in the Mohan Nagar area and a three-storied house and a shop belonging to Ameen Khan in the Vikram Nagar area, police said.
Saifullah, Altmash and Zubair were booked under sections 4, 5, 6 of the Explosive Substance Act, 1908; and sections 13,15,16,18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by Rajasthan police.
“Imran, who was heading Ahl-ul Suffa, became active in 2014 through social work. He later started brainwashing youth and also tried to go to Syria. He was arrested in 2015 and was in jail for a year for his anti-national activities. He came out on bail. Imran confessed that he had sent three to Jaipur with explosives. Imran had arranged explosives,” Mishra told reporters on Friday.
Imran, Ameen Khan and Ameen Patel have been handed over to the Rajasthan Police, Mishra said.
Rajasthan police said they have detained 20 more people in connection with the case.
A Madhya Pradesh ATS officer, who did not want to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media, said, “Imran used to organise meetings at his farmhouse on the pretext of discussing farm issues and used to brainwash youngsters. Imran was also booked earlier under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.”
Ratlam superintendent of police, Abhishek Tiwari, said, “The investigation team is following the route from where they got the explosives. An investigation is going on to find out about their module. Police are interrogating many local sympathisers who were supporting them financially and ideologically. Action will be taken against them too.”
