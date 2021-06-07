MP junior doctors end week-long strike as govt assures 17% hike in stipend

Thousands of junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh on Monday called off their week-long strike after the state’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang assured a raise in their stipend. "They have ended their strike unconditionally," Sarang told news agency PTI.

Vishwas Sarang said on Sunday the government has already agreed to give a hike of 17 per cent in stipend to them. "We have ended our protest after meeting Sarangji," Arvind Meena, the president of the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), told PTI.

Around 3000 junior doctors from six medical colleges across MP were demanding a hike in their stipends and reserved beds for them and their family members in cases of a Covid-19 emergency. Nearly 3000 doctors resigned from their respective duties on June 4 after the Madhya Pradesh High Court called the agitation "illegal" and directed the protesters to resume their duties. The state government also sent eviction notices on Saturday asking them to vacate their hostels.

The development came ahead of a hearing in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday over a petition regarding the junior doctors' strike.

The junior doctors struck work on May 6 but resumed their duties a few hours later after the state government assured them that their demands would be met.