MP man caught for rape dies; police say he ate poison before arrest

BHOPAL: A 23-year-old man arrested on rape charges in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district died due to poisoning at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The girl’s family had accused the 23-year-old of rape, claiming that he had abducted their minor daughter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the accused consumed an insecticide shortly before his arrest by the police on December 28, a claim that has been rejected by the man’s family who have demanded an impartial probe into his death. They also blocked the highway at Rajgarh to press their demand.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rajgarh superintendent of police Dharmraj Meena said the man was accused of abducting and raping a minor girl from Khilchipur on November 20. “The girl’s family registered a complaint of the abduction of a minor girl at Khilchipur police station.”

Meena said the girl was recovered and the accused was arrested on December 28. “They took them to the police station where the accused started vomiting. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later, he was referred to Bhopal. He died on January 1 while undergoing treatment. The family members were with the police team and are aware of the details but later started making these accusations,” said the SP.

Police also said the accused told a magistrate that he consumed poison after being spotted by the police.

His uncle rubbished the police claim. “My nephew was going with the girl and the police arrested him. Why will he carry poison with him? …. It is a custodial death and police personnel poisoned him. A strict probe should be taken place in the matter.”