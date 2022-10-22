Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Man killed while resolving neighbouring couple's fight over cooking chicken at home

MP: Man killed while resolving neighbouring couple's fight over cooking chicken at home

bhopal news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 07:17 PM IST

Police said the woman refused to cook chicken at home on a Tuesday, following which, her husband assaulted her. Some of their neighbours reached their home and resolved the dispute, but later, the husband went to the house of the victim and attacked him with a stick.

Police said investigation into the matter is currently underway. (Representative Image)
Police said investigation into the matter is currently underway. (Representative Image)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

A man in a village in Madhya Pradesh died while resolving a fight of a neighbouring couple over cooking chicken at home, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Tuesday in Chawani Pathar village under the Bilkhiriya police station in Bhopal, but only came to light after the accused was arrested on Friday.

Bhopal Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Lata Karketa said that on Tuesday the couple fought over cooking chicken at home. The woman refused to cook chicken at the house on a Tuesday, following which, her husband Pappu Ahirwar assaulted her, news agency ANI reported.

Some of the couple's neighbours rushed to their home and successfully resolved the dispute between them. However, Pappu later reached the house of one of his neighbours namely Bablu Ahirwar and attacked him with a stick.

Bablu sustained several injuries due to the attack and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Karketa said Pappu has been nabbed and further probe into the matter is currently underway, the ANI report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
madhya pradesh fight chicken neighbour + 2 more
madhya pradesh fight chicken neighbour + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out