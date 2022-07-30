MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children

A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday.

The couple’s 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police (SP), Chhindwara.

“At 4.30am, the man poured kerosene on all the family members and set them on fire. The man died on the spot while neighbours rushed the other members to hospital,” he said.

“The son gained consciousness and informed police that his father was upset due to financial distress. The father tried to kill us and himself,” the SP added.

“The man has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the police are investigating the matter,” said Agrawal.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

