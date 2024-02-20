MP school teacher tried to replace son’s Class 10 board exam paper; 4 suspended

SAGAR: A government school teacher who tried to replace her son’s class 10 answer paper and three others who were to help her make the switch were suspended in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Exam answer sheet or application paper (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the school teacher had written the answers for her son’s Class 10 English exam conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education at home and was handing it over to a colleague when they were spotted by the parent of a student who raised an alarm.

A case has been registered against the teacher under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Damoh district education officer SK Nema has suspended the teacher Anjana Rai and three invigilators Abha Pathak, Rajesh Dubey and Rajkumar Yadav.

The Damoh police said Sunil Kumar Shukla, a resident of Singrampur village filed a complaint that he was at Rani Durgavati High School on Monday where Class 10 students were appearing for the English exam.

At 12 noon, he saw the teacher entering the examination centre and was trying to hand the examination paper brought from home to another teacher when he raised an alarm.

“The teacher took the answer sheet with her to home. After writing the answer, she tried to submit it at the centre but was caught,” Shukla said.

As word spread, parents of students created an uproar and demanded strict action against the teachers involved.

District education officer SK Nema also reached the spot. Nema said action will be taken against the teachers based on the inquiry ordered into the incident. “An answer sheet has been confiscated that was allegedly being submitted at the exam centre after being written at home. Panchnama has been made before the tehsildar and the police. Preliminary action has been taken against the accused. Further action will be taken against the accused after investigation,” said Damoh collector Mayank Aggarwal said.