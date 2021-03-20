IND USA
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Woman cuts off man's genitals after he tries to rape her
MP: Woman cuts off man's genitals after he tries to rape her

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:06 PM IST

A 45-year-old woman chopped off the genitals of a man, who had allegedly tried to rape her by sneaking into her house in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Umariha village, approximately 50 kms from the district headquarters, around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by the woman, her husband had gone out of station for some work when the incident took place, Khaddi police outpost in-charge sub inspector (SI) Dharmendra Singh Rajput said.

"The woman was at home with her 13-year-old son when the accused (45) entered their house. However, thinking that a thief had sneaked in, her son ran to safety out of the house," he said.

Thereafter, the accused thrashed the woman and tried to sexually assault her. However, she resisted his attempt for over 20 minutes, he added.

"In a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man's genitals. The woman then reached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against him around 1.30 am on Friday," Rajput said.

The police took the accused to a hospital for first aid, he added.

"After that, he was shifted to Sidhi district hospital. As per the doctors' advice, he was later admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa district for further treatment," he said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 456 (house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others.

However, the accused has also filed a complaint against the woman, Rajput said.

"Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the woman under IPC section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt)," Rajput said.

