MP woman returning from Durga Puja raped by 6. They filmed assault, leaked it

Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:15 PM IST

The Rewa Police said the four adults involved in the gang rape have been arrested. The houses of three accused were demolished by the district authorities after they were found to be illegal during scrutiny

The four accused have been arrested and houses built illegally by three of them demolished, the Rewa district administration said. (HT File)
Shruti Tomar

BHOPAL/REWA: A 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh returning from a Durga Puja pandal was abducted and raped by six persons including two minors last week, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been arrested and houses built illegally by three of them demolished, the Rewa district administration said.

Officials said the case came to the notice of the police on October 5 after the survivor filed a complaint about the gang rape on October 1. She came forward after the accused put out a video clip of the rape and it reached her brother.

Rewa superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin said the woman was returning from a Durga Pandal on October 1 when the six accused abducted her and raped her. “They also shot a video of the incident. The accused threatened the woman that if she files the police complaint, they will post the video on social media.”

She didn’t complain but they posted the video which was seen by the woman’s brother. On October 5, the woman filed a complaint.

Police said four accused Sitaram Patel, 20, Rajbahadur Yadav, 21, Sartaz Ali, 18, and Vimalesh Patel, 18. The two minors have also been apprehended and are being dealt with under juvenile justice law.

“A survey was conducted of the properties of the accused. The illegal properties of three accused have been demolished,” said Rewa district collector Manoj Pushp.

(with inputs from Harendra Pratap Singh from Rewa)

