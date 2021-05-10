‘Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 positivity rate declining, but can't be relaxed’: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that the positivity rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is declining in the entire state but added that people should be careful in this long fight against the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Jabalpur, Chouhan said, “It is a sign of relief that not just Jabalpur, but entire Madhya Pradesh is seeing a continuous drop in its Covid-19 positivity rate. Initially it was at 25 per cent, but today it has fallen down below 16 per cent. For the first time in many days, the new positive cases in the state are around 9,500 and the daily cases are also coming down in Jabalpur. The recovery rate from Covid-19 is increasing. However, we cannot be relaxed now.”

Pointing out that the most effective way to combat Covid-19 is by breaking the chain of transmission, Chouhan thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for their contribution towards the success of the ‘Janata Curfew’ which helped in this endeavour. He also said this is not the time to host any weddings or functions as they have proven to be super spreader events.

The Madhya Pradesh government on May 6 extended the ongoing Janata Curfew in the state till May 15 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease and Chouhan urged that everything should be shut till the entire duration of the curfew.

With India staring at an upcoming third wave of infections, Chouhan said on Monday that this wave will affect children more and hence the state government will arrange separate beds for the Covid-19 treatment of children.





The chief minister announced every household in the state will be surveyed for Covid-19 and medicine kits will be provided in case anyone is suffering from cold or fever and they will also be tested for the infection. “People found infected will either isolate at home or be taken to a Covid care centre or to a hospital if the need arises. I urge everyone to not hide in case they develop a cold or fever and immediately inform. The government will take care of your treatment,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh’s daily Covid-19 disease tally dropped below the 10,000-mark on Monday as 9,715 fresh cases were reported, taking the state’s caseload to 681,478, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 81 died on Monday and 7,324 were discharged, taking the death toll and recovery to 6,501 and 563,754 respectively, the bulletin showed.