No eggs, chicken to children lodged in correction homes: MP home minister
The minister’s statement came after the Madhy Pradesh Women and Child Development department’s gazette notification included egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes
The Madhya Pradesh government will not serve eggs and chicken to children lodged in juvenile and correction homes, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday.
His statement came after the MP Women and Child Development department on August 25 released a gazette notification on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2016, including egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes.
“Ande ka funda will not be allowed in MP. We are very clear that eggs will not be provided to anyone. There is confusion over this decision because neither it came to the state government for approval nor such proposal is pending,” the minister said.
WCD officials maintained that the state government implemented all the rules as laid by the central government and in Rule No. 33, there is a list of healthy and nutritious food that should be provided to children lodged at the correction and juvenile homes. The WCD department included chicken once a week and eggs four times a week of about 115 gm in the list of food, they added.
“We followed the rules of the central government. We just need to implement it and we did it so. No discussion was held in the cabinet or in any other meetings. The BJP-led Gujarat government has also implemented it. The children, who are lodged in correction homes and also at Anganwadi need nutritious food. The eggs are the only food that gives energy directly and can’t be substandard and adulterated,” a senior officer of the WCD department said on condition of anonymity.
People aware of the matter said that the WCD department is amending the notification after objection from the minister. However, additional chief secretary Ashok Shah and WCD director RR Bhonsale refused to comment on the issue.
Last month, BJP Karnataka vice president Tejaswini Ananthkumar, the wife of deceased union minister Ananth Kumar, slammed the state government for making egg part of the mid-day meal in schools. “Why has our Karnataka govt decided to give eggs in midday meal? These are not the only source of nutrition. It is also exclusionary to many students who are vegetarians. Our policies are to be designed such that every student has equal opportunity,” she said in a post on Twitter on August 1.
She also questioned the Karnataka government over the findings of a commission report that indicated eggs were vital in solving malnutrition. She said that it was wrong to think that only eggs can solve malnutrition and suggested that the state government include lentils, sprouts and other home-grown produce.
“When the sale of meat and eggs is not banned in India and Madhya Pradesh, why the state government is putting a ban on providing it to growing children as suggested by nutritionists? The JJ Act was formed by many experts and scrutinised by others before being introduced in 2016. The children from the tribal communities and other religions consume chicken and eggs frequently so it would be an injustice to them. Similarly, it shouldn’t be compulsory as many children don’t consume it,” said Prashant Dubey, a child rights activist.
-
Need to make our institutes adaptable to the future: President Murmu at IIT-Delhi event
Educational institutions must prepare the young for the future through imparting “necessary knowledge” and “right skills,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, expressing confidence that this could be achieved with the help of the famed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The IITs are the pride of the nation and their story is the story of Independent India, the President said at the closing ceremony of the IIT Delhi's diamond jubilee celebrations on Saturday.
-
Goa police to interrogate alleged serial killer arrested in Madhya Pradesh
The 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Shivprasad Dhurve, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar for murdering four watchmen and injuring another, will be interrogated by the Goa police as the pattern of the murders matched with some incidents in the coastal state, said an investigating officer. Dhurve told police that he wanted to get popular to earn money. “He saw some videos to get popular and earn money by terrorising people,” said the SP.
-
AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls
On the electoral front, the party's immediate aim is to do well in the polls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expected later this year, says its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao. AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, hRao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissionertold PTI. "We see a huge growth potential in Karnataka".
-
Your space: Punekars celebrate Ganeshotsav grandly, with Covid safety
Readers share their experience of celebrating Ganeshotsav after two years without Covid restrictions. Sangeetha Baheti Just another way of coning tax paying citizens Ganeshotsav is a perfect example of how politicians exploit the sentiments of tax paying citizens for their benefit. Maithily Manekwad A positive outlook This year, Ganeshotsav is full of positive energy. We should all celebrate the festival with safety precautions and maintain a covid appropriate behaviour.
-
Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store
Two men who were on a mission to steal a Ganesh idol in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet met with an accident, but still managed to cause some damage to the deity before fleeing the spot. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The duo had left the damaged idol on the road and fled the spot after crashing on the road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics