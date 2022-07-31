On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday.
The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag. He also inaugurated the ₹22.33 crore tourist cultural center (TCC) at Dheem Kataru.
The chief minister later presided over the closing ceremony of the fourth phase of Jan Bhagidari se Sushashan- Himachal ka Maha Quiz based on the theme, tourism in Himachal, organised at the tourist cultural centre.
Addressing the public on the occasion, Thakur said the online quiz will help apprise the masses of the welfare schemes of the central and the state Government so that people at large could benefit from these welfare schemes.
Thakur said that many ambitious programs had been started to tap the immense potential of tourism in the Seraj region and to strengthen the tourism industry. He said that during previous governments, there had been a lot of talk about developing the Seraj Valley from the tourism point of view, but nothing happened on ground-level. “The present government has implemented different tourism projects by mobilising resources and facilities,” he said.
The chief minister also transferred prize money of ₹1,000 each through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 499 winners who performed the best in the fourth phase of the quiz.
This quiz launched by the CM on the occasion of National Technology Day on May 11 has different themes for different rounds. The first round was based on the theme of ‘women empowerment’, the second on industry and investment’, the third on upliftment of farmers, horticulturists’, the fourth on tourism, and the fifth on ‘Swasth Himachal Samridh Himachal.’
Tourism director Amit Kashyap, deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, chief engineer Jal Shakti Department PK Sharma, chief project officer of Hotel Chain Club Mahindra, and office bearers of the BJP Mandal were also present on the occasion.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
MiG-21 crash: Chandigarh bids tearful adieu to Wg Cdr Mohit Rana
With moist eyes, family, friends and his air force colleagues bade adieu to Wing Commander Mohit Rana in Chandigarh on Saturday. Mohit, 36, was killed after a MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Mohit's mortal remains reached his parents' house in New Chandigarh, where a large number of people had gathered to pay tributes to him.
