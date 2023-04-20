Car claims 45-year-old pedestrian’s life in Mullanpur

A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near Siswan T-point in Mullanpur on Tuesday. A passer-by alerted the police who rushed the victim, Malika, a resident of Mullanpur, to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But she succumbed to her injuries. (Getty images)

The car driver, Mukesh, a native of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and currently residing in Sector 123, Sunny Enclave, was arrested.

Police said the victim, Malika, a resident of Mullanpur, was crossing the road when the car hit her, causing severe head injuries.

A passer-by alerted the police who rushed Malika to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused car driver was booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur police station, and later released on bail.

Canter mows down two bikers in Ambala hit-and-run

Ambala A speeding canter claimed the lives of two friends riding a motorcycle in Ambala in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Jaswinder, alias Shekhar, both residents of Ghasitpur village in Ambala Cantonment.

Police said the hit-and-run accident took place near Mohla village in cantonment area around 3 am.

Kumar’s uncle Angrez Singh told the police that he was following his nephew on another motorcycle. As they crossed the Mohra flyover, a speeding canter rammed into his nephew’s motorcycle from behind.

Both Kumar and Jaswinder fell on the road and before they could get up, the canter ran over them and drove off.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at the Parao police station against the driver of the Karnal-registered canter.