Pune engineer’s car catches fire after crashing into tree. He was trapped, dies
Bhopal/ Betul: An engineer who drove over 600km from Pune to attend a wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul died in a road accident hours after reaching his destination late on Thursday evening, police said.
Police said the 39-year-old engineer, Sunil Sindappa, went out for a drive alone in Betul and crashed the car into a tree. “Sindappa tried to come out of the car but he failed. He burnt alive in the car,” said Ranipur police station in-charge Sarvind Dhurve.
Villagers told the police that they also tried to help put out the fire but the tyres of the car started bursting one by one and the area was engulfed with smoke. Eventually, firefighters and the police reached the spot and doused the fire.
Dhurve said more than 70% of the body was burnt.
“Sindapa had come to Betul on Thursday morning to attend a wedding. In the evening, he went towards Hanuman Dol located 12km away when his car hit a tree and immediately caught fire,” the police officer said.
Police later handed over the body to the family after post mortem. Samples from the car have been sent to the state forensic science laboratory.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
