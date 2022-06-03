Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Pune engineer’s car catches fire after crashing into tree. He was trapped, dies
Pune engineer’s car catches fire after crashing into tree. He was trapped, dies


APolice said the Pune engineer’s car burst into flames after crashing into a tree. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:02 PM IST
HT Correspondent

Bhopal/ Betul: An engineer who drove over 600km from Pune to attend a wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul died in a road accident hours after reaching his destination late on Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the 39-year-old engineer, Sunil Sindappa, went out for a drive alone in Betul and crashed the car into a tree. “Sindappa tried to come out of the car but he failed. He burnt alive in the car,” said Ranipur police station in-charge Sarvind Dhurve.

Villagers told the police that they also tried to help put out the fire but the tyres of the car started bursting one by one and the area was engulfed with smoke. Eventually, firefighters and the police reached the spot and doused the fire.

Dhurve said more than 70% of the body was burnt.

“Sindapa had come to Betul on Thursday morning to attend a wedding. In the evening, he went towards Hanuman Dol located 12km away when his car hit a tree and immediately caught fire,” the police officer said.

Police later handed over the body to the family after post mortem. Samples from the car have been sent to the state forensic science laboratory.

