Rescued by villager, leopard cub united with mother in MP

The cub lost its way in the Harrai forest range of the district when Jaswant Singh, a resident of Dhadhara village, spotted it. Stray dogs were trying to corner the cub
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:01 PM IST

A villager rescued a month-old leopard cub and helped the forest department in reuniting it with its mother within hours earlier this week in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

The cub lost its way in the Harrai forest range of the district when Jaswant Singh, a resident of Dhadhara village, spotted it this Tuesday. Stray dogs were trying to corner the cub. “I shooed the dogs away but they started following me so I kept the cub in a bag. I reached the forest outpost of Dhadhara and informed the forest official,” said Singh.

Chhindwara south, divisional forest official (DFO), Akhil Bansal said, “The duty officers were surprised when they saw the man with a bag holding a leopard cub. After first aid, we kept the cub in a cage for the night.”

“We set up a camera trap to keep a vigil on the cub. Late in the night, the mother reached the spot and took the cub with her,” said the DFO.

This is the result of a sensitisation programme of the forest department which we are running in the nearby villages to end man-animal conflict, he said.

Madhya Pradesh has 3,421 leopards and earned itself the tag of leopard state for having the highest population of the animal in the country, according to the Union environment ministry’s ‘Status of Leopards in India 2018’ report released in 2020.

(With inputs from Bhojraj Raghuvanshi from Chhindwara)

