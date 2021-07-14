In MP, schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen with 50% attendance

Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% attendance for class 11 and above from July 26, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. On reopening of schools for other classes, the Chief Minister said, "keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation, we will also start the process of reopening schools for classes 9th, 10th and then for 6-8 and 5-1 in phases."

Expressing his concern for classroom learning, the Chief Minister said, "Our children are not able to study for many days due to closure of schools and colleges. Online classes do not have that what is in classroom teaching. Children are getting frustrated and school administrators are upset. Now it is necessary that we start the process of opening schools and colleges."

पहले चरण के रूप में हमने तय किया है कि 26 जुलाई से जो सप्ताह प्रारंभ होगा, उसमें 50% क्षमता के साथ हम 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यालय प्रारंभ करेंगे। सप्ताह में एक दिन एक बैच आएगा और अगले दिन दूसरा बैच आएगा। इसी हिसाब से महाविद्यालय आधी क्षमता के साथ फेसेज़ में प्रारंभ करेंगे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 14, 2021





Schools, colleges and universities have remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they were reopened for a short duration this year, they had to be closed again due to the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases.

