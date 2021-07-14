Home / Education / News / In MP, schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen with 50% attendance
In MP, schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen with 50% attendance(Representative image)
In MP, schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen with 50% attendance(Representative image)
news

In MP, schools for classes 11, 12 to reopen with 50% attendance

  • Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% attendance for class 11 and above from July 26, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% attendance for class 11 and above from July 26, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. On reopening of schools for other classes, the Chief Minister said, "keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation, we will also start the process of reopening schools for classes 9th, 10th and then for 6-8 and 5-1 in phases."

Expressing his concern for classroom learning, the Chief Minister said, "Our children are not able to study for many days due to closure of schools and colleges. Online classes do not have that what is in classroom teaching. Children are getting frustrated and school administrators are upset. Now it is necessary that we start the process of opening schools and colleges."


Schools, colleges and universities have remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they were reopened for a short duration this year, they had to be closed again due to the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp board class
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.