Set up cow hostel, minister tells MP university that starts cow research centre

Bhopal/Sagar: Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday asked a Madhya Pradesh university to set up cow hostels for people who want to care for cows but have no space to keep them. The minister’s suggestion came at an event to establish a cow study and research chair at Dr Harisingh Gour Central University in Sagar.

Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, travelled to the university 150km from state capital Bhopal for an event to seal a memorandum of understanding for the Kamdhenu Study and Research Centre at the university. This is a first of its kind chair in India that will carry out research on cow and cow products.

“The university should establish a big centre for the shelter of cows on the lines of hostel for students. Our ministry and I personally are also ready to cooperate in this. It will promote cow protection in the state,” the minister said, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started similar hostels in Gujarat when he was the state’s chief minister.

The National Cow Commission set up in 2019 has also been promoting the concept for cow hostels.

“We know from childhood the importance of cows in many aspects including milk production, manure production and various medicinal uses. Unfortunately, with time we have forgotten the importance of indigenous cows,” he added.

The university vice-chancellor Neelima Gupta responded to the minister’s suggestion, saying: “We will also take a decision on opening cow hostels in the university”.

MP’s Gopalan and Livestock Promotion Board president Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri said Madhya Pradesh is the state of most cow lovers and cow servants. He said the world’s largest cowshed can be established in Dr Harisingh Gour University in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Aayog.

MP is the first state to have a cow cabinet formed in 2020 for the conservation and security of cows in the state.