Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches website to connect with people

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched his website to receive public complaints and feedback from the public, saying the move was aimed at strengthening his connection with people in Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere.

“The website will function like Mama Ka Ghar only (uncle’s home)- an open and warm place for everyone. Now communication will be easier. People from MP and other parts of India can connect with me directly through the website,” the minister said.

This is Chouhan’s second major outreach after his term as Madhya Pradesh chief minister ended in December 2023. The minister had previously named his official residence in Bhopal as ‘Mama Ka Ghar’ to underline his close relations with the people.

In his message on the occasion, Chouhan said the website would have information about departmental schemes and photos of his meetings.

Shivraj said, “On the website, you will find important information about my personal life, my political journey, and more. Along with the story of Madhya Pradesh’s transformation from ‘sick to developed,’ you will also learn about the key schemes of the Agriculture and Rural Development Department. Whether you want to give suggestions, plant trees with me, or receive important information and videos through the website, contacting me will become even easier. Just one click is all it takes, and I’ll connect with you.”