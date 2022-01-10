Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Sub-junior badminton tournament: Rakshitha, Sanskar emerge U-17 champions
Sub-junior badminton tournament: Rakshitha, Sanskar emerge U-17 champions

Rakshitha Sree S from Tamil Nadu and Sanskar Saraswat from Rajasthan emerged as the girls’ and boys’ U-17 singles champions, respectively, on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday
The sub-junior badminton tournament was played at au Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula. (Getty Images)
The sub-junior badminton tournament was played at au Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Rakshitha Sree S from Tamil Nadu and Sanskar Saraswat from Rajasthan emerged as the girls’ and boys’ U-17 singles champions, respectively, on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday.

Playing in the girls’ U-17 singles final, Rakshitha outplayed Gujarat’s Aishani Tiwari 21-18, 21-17, while top seed Sanskar got the better of Andhra Pradesh’s Numair Shaik 21-9, 21-13, to take the title.

Results

Mixed doubles U-17: Mayank Rana and Palak Arora (HAR) bt (AP/ORI) Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida 21-8, 21-13.

Girls’ singles U-17: Rakshitha Sree S (TN) bt (GUJ) Aishani Tiwari 21-18, 21-17.

Girls’ singles U-15: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye (MAH) bt (DLI) Anwesha Gowda 17-21, 21-14, 21-16,

Mixed doubles U-15: Suryaksh Rawat and Aanya Bisht (UTR) bt (ASM) Ritom Howbora and Bhavishya Changmai 18-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Boys’ singles U-15: Vansh Dev (DLI) bt (DLI) Devang Tomar[1] 21-13, 21-6.

Girls’ doubles U-17: Navya Kanderi and Rakshitha Sree S (AP/TN) (HAR) Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda 23-25 21-11 21-19.

Boys’ singles U-17: Sanskar Saraswat (RAJ)[1] bt (AP) Numair Shaik[3] 21-9, 21-13.

Boys’ doubles U-15: Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV (KER) bt (UP) Sanrekh Kumar Chaurasia and Kapil Salouniya 21-13, 22-20.

Girls’ doubles U-15: Medhavi Nagar and Baruni Parshwal (HAR) (TS/AP) Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Durga Isha Kandrapu 21-15 21-19.

Boys’ doubles U-17: Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana (UP/HAR) bt (KTK) Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer 21-14 21-17.

Story Saved
