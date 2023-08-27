Anurag Thakur releases book compiling PM Modi’s speeches

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches have consistently served as a source of inspiration and each of them contains valuable lessons. Anurag Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches have consistently served as a source of inspiration and each of them contains valuable lessons. (ANI)

The minister was launching a book, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, which is a compilation of PM Modi’s 146 speeches delivered during his second term, at Kushabhav Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

Compiled from June 2020 to May 2022 by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the two-volume book contains speeches including the Prime Minister’s address to the common citizens on topics like Startup India, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Nation Power, Self-reliant India, Jai Vigyan, Jai Kisan, etc.

Thakur said that 86 inspirational speeches have been included in one section of this book and 80 inspirational speeches in the other section.

“Each of his speeches contains valuable lessons to be learned. It has been challenging to select speeches from among them to compose the book due to the abundance of insightful content,” he said.

Urging the youth and researchers to read this book, the minister said, “There is a lot to know and learn in these.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who was also present, urged the youth to read this book calling it “a priceless treasure and pearls of wisdom.”

At the event, Thakur also highlighted the role of the youth of India as job givers, underliningthe growth of startups in the country.

He said that the cheapest data in the world is now available in India and the country has now its own 5G technology and is going to make 6G technology in the future.

“We are the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole. It is a glorious moment for us. What could not happen in 60 years has been done in just 8 years by Modiji,” the minister said.

He added, “The work of giving free treatment worth ₹5 lakh to 60 crore people under Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been done by Modji in the last nine years.”

Appreciating the progress made by the state of Madhya Pradesh, Thakur said that earlier Madhya Pradesh was called Bimaru, but after the formation of the new government, the state emerged as one of the leading and progressive states in the country.