Will become the voice of orchardists, says Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday said he will raise the voice of the gardeners of the state for increasing the import duty on apples coming from abroad after winning the Lok Sabha election. Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, at Banjar in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. (PTI)

While addressing election meetings in Kullu district, he said building a cold store for fruit growers in Kullu, building a big apple and other fruit juice plant will also be his priority. “Employment should be available to the youth at their doorstep and doors for self-employment should be opened, this is my vision for the Mandi parliamentary constituency,” he added.

Vikramaditya said his vision of development is in front of everyone, whereas the BJP candidate is only chanting the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Politics is not a profession but a great medium of public service. For this one has to live among people and see and understand their problems,” he said.

Reacting to Kangana’s remarks that only one family wants to stick to power, Vikramaditya, said, “The people of the state elected the late Virbhadra Singh as the chief minister six times. Pratibha Singh was elected as MP from Mandi three times. She is insulting the public opinion and sentiments of 70 lakh people of the state by making such statements.”

Vikramaditya said Kangana is also insulting senior BJP leaders and former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee by saying that whatever development has happened in the country has happened only after 2014. “To say that the country got independence only in 2014 is a grave insult to the freedom fighters which can never be tolerated,” he added.