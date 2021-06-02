Woman killed by stalker in moving train in MP, police arrest accused

A stalker on Tuesday allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat on a Bhopal-bound train near Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore after following her for months, a police officer said.

Assistant police superintendent (Sehore) Sameer Yadav said the single mother of a two-year-old son called her brother when he spotted the alleged stalker, Sagar Soni, and asked him to call the police. But before police could help her, Soni slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon after an argument, he added.

The brother accused police of inaction and sitting on his sister’s complaint in Indore against Soni a month ago for stalking and sending her obscene messages.

Inspector general of police (Indore) HN Mishra promised to investigate the matter.

Yadav said the woman, who suffered a child marriage before getting a divorce, had recently lost her job and was on her way to Bhopal to look for one. He added the woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. “She died due to excessive loss of blood.”

Yadav said Soni was arrested from Bhopal on Wednesday and has confessed to murdering the woman. Soni has claimed to have known the woman and said she had stopped talking to him after promising to marry him. “He attacked her just to scare her but not to kill her,” said Yadav.