BHU selects spot for protests on campus

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:39 IST

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has designated the Madhuban, commonly known as a park, as the spot for dharna and protests on its campus, a university spokesperson said on Sunday.

If anyone tries to stage a dharna (sit-in) anywhere else on the BHU campus, the university administration would ensure strict action, the spokesperson said.

University spokesperson Dr Rajesh Singh said, “The BHU administration has fixed Madhuban as the spot for demonstrations and protests in the university. Madhuban is on the campus. If anyone tries to stage a demonstration at any other spot, strict action would be ensured against him.”

Dr Singh said a committee constituted by BHU vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar identified the spot for protests a few days ago, following a letter by the district administration.

The district administration had urged the university administration to identify and fix a spot for peaceful demonstrations and protests on the campus.

Dr Singh said the committee held a meeting on Friday and discussed the matter.

A follow-up meeting took place on Saturday in which Madhuban was chosen as the ground for the peaceful protest.

He said it was earlier seen that the main gate of the university remained closed due to protests over various issues, causing inconvenience to the people.

As the spot for peaceful protests had now been fixed, protests near the BHU gate would no more be allowed, he said.

If anyone wishes to stage a peaceful protest on any issue, he would have to go to the designated spot.

On December 26, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma wrote a letter to BHU and two other universities to identify and fix a spot for peaceful protests on their respective campuses.