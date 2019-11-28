Big cat kills man in Dudhwa buffer zone

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:44 IST

A big cat killed a 38-year old man, identified as Surjit Singh of Dalrajpur, in Khairi Gaudhi area of Belrayan range in Dudhwa buffer zone on Thursday afternoon.

It is yet to be established whether the animal was a tiger or a leopard, according to Dudhwa field director Sanjay Pathak and deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Dr Anil Kumar Patel. However, the family members of the victim said the animal was a tiger.

The partially-eaten body of the youth was recovered from the jungles later. The area where the killing took place is close to Katarniaghat (Bahraich) forests. It is second incident of killing by a big cat in the Dudhwa buffer zone in November.

Earlier on November 11, a leopard had killed a seven year boy in Dhaurahra range of Dudhwa buffer zone. The leopard was later trapped on November 18.