Bike, scissors used to murder sisters recovered

Aug 18, 2019

UT police have recovered the scissors and motorcycle used in the murder of two sisters living in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 in the wee hours of August 15.

After his arrest from the New Delhi railway station on August 16, the accused, Kuldeep Singh, 30, was sent to two-day police by a local court. “Following his disclosure in police custody, the scissors and a motorcycle were recovered from different places revealed by him,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Sources said Kuldeep, a Zirakpur resident, had thrown out the scissors out of the moving train while on his way from Ambala to Delhi. With his remand ending on Sunday, police will again present him in court on Monday.

On August 15, hours before the sisters — Manpreet Kaur, 26, and Rajwant Kaur, 24, — were to leave for their native in Punjab’s Fazilka for Rakshabandhan, Kuldeep had forced his entry into their house to check Manpreet’s WhatsApp.

Son of a retired UT police inspector, Kuldeep was formerly in a relationship with Manpreet, and suspected her of seeing someone else.

As Manpreet woke up while Kuldeep was trying to access her phone, they had an argument, and he slit her throat with a pair of scissors lying there. Before that he even tried to strangle her with his bare hands and her dupatta.

When Rajwant raised the alarm, he also stabbed her repeatedly and strangled her to death.

The sisters, hailing from Abohar in Fazilka district, worked at a factory at Zirakpur. Two phones belonging to Manpreet were recovered from Kuldeep when he was arrested at the New Delhi station. He was also carrying the key of Manpreet’s house, which he locked while fleeing, besides the bloodstained clothes that he wore while murdering them.

Aug 18, 2019