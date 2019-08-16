Retired cop’s son arrested for killing 2 sisters in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Kuldeep Singh, 30, was arrested from New Delhi railway station around Friday noon for murdering two sisters living in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh on Rakshabandhan.

Kuldeep’s father retired as an inspector from Chandigarh Police six months ago.

Kuldeep was in a relationship with Manpreet Kaur, the elder of the two sisters who was 26. He had forced his entry into their one-room accommodation on the second floor of a house in Sector 22 early on Thursday morning.

He checked her Whatsapp account as he suspected her of being in a relationship with another man, while he wanted to marry her.

They had an argument before he slit Manpreet’s throat with a pair of scissors lying there. Such was his anger that he strangulated her with her dupatta despite the fatal injury.

The younger sister, Rajwant Kaur, 24, raised the alarm only to be stabbed repeatedly. Hospital sources said that she suffered at least 25 stab wounds. She was also strangulated with the same dupatta.

The sisters belonged to Abohar town of Fazilka district in Punjab and worked in a factory in Zirakpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Police recovered two phones belonging to Manpreet Kaur when Kuldeep was arrested at the Delhi station. He was also carrying the key of the house, which he locked while fleeing besides bloodstained clothes that he wore while murdering them.

His phone call to a friend helped the police track him down. Kuldeep had also withdrawn cash from an ATM at Delhi station.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

