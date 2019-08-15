2 sisters found with throats slit at Chandigarh PG

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:24 IST

Two sisters in their twenties were found murdered in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the heart of Chandigarh on Thursday, with the needle of suspicion for the horrific crime pointing to the estranged boyfriend of one of the women, according to the police.

Police said the bodies of the sisters were found with the throats slit at around 2pm. Rajwant Kaur (26) and Manpreet Kaur(29) from Fazilka, near Abohar, Punjab, worked in a chemical plant in Zirakpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

According to a police official, family members tried calling them on Thursday, a national holiday on account of Independence Day, and when they couldn’t get through they asked a relative to check on the women.

The relative found the room where the duo stayed locked and informed the police who found the bodies.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two women were killed at around 5am in the morning. Both were stabbed multiple times. The two sisters were living in the accommodation for the past year.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said: “It appears that a sharp object and other weapons were used by the assailants. The scene of the crime indicates that both women put up a fight.”

She added that the police have narrowed down on a few suspects after speaking to the sisters’ family and friends.

The police also claimed that the sisters screamed while being attacked but that the noise was ignored by their neighbours. With no valuables missing, the police believe the killings are a crime of passion and suspect that a former boyfriend to be behind this. HT couldn’t independently confirm this.

“From the information we have, Rajwant recently broke up with her boyfriend”, said a police official asking not to be named. Police later said it wasn’t clear if the woman was Rajwant or Manpreet. The police believe they have a CCTV grab showing the suspect, Kuldeep, entering the house, spending around two hours there, and then leaving in at around 6am. Sector 17 police station officials have registered a case of murder( 302) against Kuldeep.

