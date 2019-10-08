Biker falls to death from Signature Bridge, pillion rider injured

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:25 IST

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding skid and hit a concrete barrier on one of the loop roads of the Signature Bridge and fell off the bridge in north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila near Timarpur on Monday night.

His friend, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, survived the incident as he managed to fall on the bridge itself after hitting the barrier, said police.

Police identified the dead man as Farmaan, who ran a salon in northeast Delhi, and his friend as Afzaal, who worked at his salon.

Police said the incident happened at around 10pm. The motorcycle was allegedly moving at a high speed when Farmaan lost control while overtaking a car at a sharp right turn on the carriageway going towards Bhajanpura from Majnu ka Tila side, and fell almost 40 feet.

An eyewitness, Yakub Ali who was riding a scooter at the time, said the bike was moving at a speed of more than 100 kilometres per hour.

“The rider lost control because of the sharp right turn on the road. The bike rammed a concrete barrier. The man riding pillion fell off the bike and landed on the road. The rider skid along with the bike and then fell off the bridge. Their motorcycle was lying on the bridge, just 100 metres from the spot where it had hit the barrier,” said Ali.

Ali said he got off his scooter to help the injured man. “He told us that his friend had fallen off the bridge. A car stopped and the driver and I put him in the car and rushed him to Sushruta Trauma Centre . The one who was lying unconscious below the bridge was admitted to the same hospital in another vehicle,” added Ali, a fish seller.

Police said the rider succumbed to his injuries during treatment at around 4.30 am on Tuesday. Both Farman and Afzaal were residents of different blocks at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi. The two were returning home from Lok Nayak hospital when the mishap took place.

The family members of the men were informed about the accident. A case of rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others under sections 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Timarpur police station. After the biker died, the police added section 304 A (death by negligence) of IPC in the case.

As many as five people have lost their lives in separate mishaps that have taken place on the Signature Bridge since its inauguration in November last year.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:25 IST