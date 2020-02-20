Biker injured after crashing into trailer

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:59 IST

A 32-year-old biker crashed into a stationary trailer near JNPT in Nhava Sheva on Monday. He is grievously injured. The police arrested the trailer driver.

Rajaram Erande was riding his two-wheeler towards JNPT from Chandni Chowk area in Nhava Sheva. Around 10.15am, Erande crashed into a trailer which was haphazardly parked by the roadside.

Constable Latif Tadvi posted at Nhava Sheva police station was patrolling when he received a call about an accident. Tadvi and a traffic constable reached the spot and rushed the injured man to JNPT Trauma Centre after putting him in a private Omni Van. “As he was taken to the hospital in time, he could be provided with crucial medical help,” said Tadvi.

The Nhava Sheva police arrested the trailer driver, Sushil Pal. Erande did not notice that the trailer was stationary but he could not apply brakes on time. Erande sustained head injuries and a fractured leg. He has been shifted to MGM Hospital in Vashi.