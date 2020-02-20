e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Biker injured after crashing into trailer

Biker injured after crashing into trailer

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:59 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old biker crashed into a stationary trailer near JNPT in Nhava Sheva on Monday. He is grievously injured. The police arrested the trailer driver.

Rajaram Erande was riding his two-wheeler towards JNPT from Chandni Chowk area in Nhava Sheva. Around 10.15am, Erande crashed into a trailer which was haphazardly parked by the roadside.

Constable Latif Tadvi posted at Nhava Sheva police station was patrolling when he received a call about an accident. Tadvi and a traffic constable reached the spot and rushed the injured man to JNPT Trauma Centre after putting him in a private Omni Van. “As he was taken to the hospital in time, he could be provided with crucial medical help,” said Tadvi.

The Nhava Sheva police arrested the trailer driver, Sushil Pal. Erande did not notice that the trailer was stationary but he could not apply brakes on time. Erande sustained head injuries and a fractured leg. He has been shifted to MGM Hospital in Vashi.

top news
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities