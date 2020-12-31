e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / Biker killed, cousin injured as truck rams into them

Biker killed, cousin injured as truck rams into them

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:37 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old Murud resident was killed while his cousin was injured after a speeding truck on the Sion-Panvel highway in Kharghar rammed into their bike and on Monday morning. Kharghar police have registered a case against the accused truck driver.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7am when the victim Siddhesh Panvalkar, a food delivery agent, was riding his two-wheeler towards Panvel. Panvalkar’s cousin Shubham Patadkar, 19, from Chunabhatti, was riding pillion.

As the men were descending the CBD Belapur flyover, a truck dashed into their bike from the rear. Patadkar fell in the path of the truck and was crushed to death. He was riding with a helmet, police said. Patadkar sustained minor injuries.

Following the crash, the truck driver surrendered before the police and was arrested.

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities