Biker killed, cousin injured as truck rams into them

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:37 IST

A 26-year-old Murud resident was killed while his cousin was injured after a speeding truck on the Sion-Panvel highway in Kharghar rammed into their bike and on Monday morning. Kharghar police have registered a case against the accused truck driver.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7am when the victim Siddhesh Panvalkar, a food delivery agent, was riding his two-wheeler towards Panvel. Panvalkar’s cousin Shubham Patadkar, 19, from Chunabhatti, was riding pillion.

As the men were descending the CBD Belapur flyover, a truck dashed into their bike from the rear. Patadkar fell in the path of the truck and was crushed to death. He was riding with a helmet, police said. Patadkar sustained minor injuries.

Following the crash, the truck driver surrendered before the police and was arrested.