e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai

Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:12 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

A 35-year-old biker was killed while his friend was grievously injured after a dumper truck crashed into their two-wheeler on the old Uran-Panvel road on Monday evening. Panvel police are on the look-out for the accused driver.

The incident took place around 5.45pm in Panvel. The victim, Balasaheb Chavhan, was riding his bike while his friend Gyaneshwar Ingle, 29, was riding pillion. The duo was returning home from work at the time of the accident. As they reached Gavhanpatha, a speeding dumper truck crashed into them as they were taking a left turn.

Chavhan and his friend Ingle sustained grievous injuries. Police said the accused driver abandoned the dumper at the spot and fled.

“The men were lying injured on the road when traffic police personnel patrolling the area spotted them. The duo was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe where Chavhan was declared dead on arrival,” said assistant inspector N Dhanawade at Panvel City police station.

Chavhan’s younger brother Laxman was informed about the mishap. Police registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against the unidentified dumper driver. They have also seized the dumper and are on the look-out for the driver.

top news
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In