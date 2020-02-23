Bir-Billing to host paragliding pre-world cup from March 31 to April 5

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:29 IST

The picturesque Bir-Billing near Baijnath town of Kangra district will host paragliding pre-world cup from March 31 to April 5.

This will be the first major tournament Bir-Billing will organise after the 2015 World Cup.

The six-day tourney is being organised by department of tourism, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali.

Additional chief secretary (Tourism) RD Dhiman, who presided over a meeting of department of tourism and civil aviation on Saturday to review the arraignments for the aero-sport event, informed that about 100 professional pilots from 28 countries will compete for the pre-world cup title.

Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA) has granted permission for the event at Bir-Billing, famous for adventurous sport, said Dhiman.

He said that the preparations to make the tourney a grand success were in full swing. For the safety and rescue purpose during the event, the state government has arranged a helicopter.

Director tourism Yunus Khan and director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Colonel Neeraj Rana also attended the meeting.

Bir-Billing is among the world’s top ten paragliding sites. Located at 1525 meter above mean sea level, Billing serves as the take off site while landing site is at Bir village, a small hamlet famous for its sprawling tea gardens and Tibetan monasteries.