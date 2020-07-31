e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bir theft: Pre-arrest bail plea of two dera followers rejected

Bir theft: Pre-arrest bail plea of two dera followers rejected

As a Mohali court had granted bail to the accused in only two sections, they moved court, fearing arrest in the newly-added sections. Five other accused have been granted bail.

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:35 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
On July 4 this year, the SIT probing sacrilege cases arrested seven dera followers in the case
On July 4 this year, the SIT probing sacrilege cases arrested seven dera followers in the case(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Faridkot The court of additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of two accused dera followers in newly-added offences in the case of theft of a bir of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. A ‘bir’ was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village gurdwara on June 1, 2015. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered the next day under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bajakhana police station.

On July 4 this year, the special investigation team (SIT) probing sacrilege cases arrested seven dera followers in the case. Two of these accused, Sukhjinder Singh and Shakti Singh, were released as they had already got bail from a Mohali court. On July 6, the SIT filed a charge-sheet in court, adding sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 414 (assisting in concealing stolen property) 451 (trespassing in order to commit an offence) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC against eleven accused.

As the Mohali court had granted bail to Shakti and Sukhjinder in only two sections, they moved court, fearing arrest in the newly-added sections. Five other accused have been granted bail.

Vinod Monga, the counsel for dera followers, argued that accused applicants were not required for custodial interrogation for the newly-added offences, but they are were ready to join investigation.

The judge said, “I do not consider it a fit case for grant of pre-arrest bail to accused applicants, because if the concession of the anticipatory bail is granted to them, then certainly it will hamper the investigation, as some other co-accused are yet to be arrested. In such a scenario, the rulings referred to by the learned counsel for the accused applicants are not applicable to the facts of the present case.”

“We will initiate the legal process to take custody of Shakti and Sukhjinder as their custodial interrogation is required for the newly-added offences,” said deputy inspector general of police Ranbir Singh Khatra.

top news
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
China-Australia envoys spar on Twitter over Beijing’s action in South China Sea
China-Australia envoys spar on Twitter over Beijing’s action in South China Sea
Supreme Court bats for opening temples, churches, mosques during Unlock phases
Supreme Court bats for opening temples, churches, mosques during Unlock phases
Construction of Ram temple cultural nationalism: RSS leader
Construction of Ram temple cultural nationalism: RSS leader
ED raids owners of realty firm Ambience Group in money laundering probe
ED raids owners of realty firm Ambience Group in money laundering probe
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In