Bisrakh police arrest two for taking vehicle loans on forged documents

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:35 IST

The Bisrakh police, on Thursday, arrested two people for allegedly cheating different banks and finance companies by getting vehicle loans based on forged documents.

The accused were identified as Sajid Ali (32) of Etah and Azhar Khan (30) of Bulandshahr. While Ali lives in Nirala Estate and Khan lives in Gaur City, Greater Noida West. Ali had previously worked for an automobile company and was aware of the loan process.

GB Nagar superintendent of police (rural) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said Sanjeev Mishra, area manager of a finance company, had filed a police complaint regarding a loan fraud. The complainant stated that in May 2019, a person named Anil Tyagi had contacted his company for a loan to buy a motorbike. “The accused got the loan for the bike. Later, our team visited his accommodation for verification and found he had shifted,” the complainant said.

When enquired from the flat owner, Mishra got to know that Ali and his friend Khan lived there on rent. But the two persons had shifted their location and switched off their cellphones. The accused also did not pay any EMI. Following this, an FIR was registered.

Meanwhile, the police had received some more complaints wherein banks were cheated using similar modus operandi. “On Thursday, we received information about the suspects’ movement in Bisrakh area. A police team reached the spot and signalled them to stop their car for checking. The accused failed to produce documents of the vehicle and were arrested,” Singh said.

During interrogation, Ali said he had worked for an automobile company in the past. “He used to facilitate the loan process. Six months ago, he quit his job and stole some documents and IDs from the company. He then engaged his friend Khan and started getting loans on forged documents,” the SP said. Based on the details given during interrogation, the police conducted searches and recovered a Hyundai Verna, a Hyundai Creta, a Hyundai i-20, Hyundai i-10, four Hero Splendor motorcycles and one Scooty.

“The accused revealed that they used to forge documents to get loans. Once the loans were sanctioned, they used to doctor the registration number plates and sell them at cheap rates. We have seized four cars and five two-wheelers from their possession,” Singh said.

Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. “The accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.