e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bizman cheated of ₹2 lakh after placing order for masks

Bizman cheated of ₹2 lakh after placing order for masks

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 23:07 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 29-year-old businessman was cheated of ₹2 lakh when he placed an order for 20,000 masks through a Haryana-based company.

Vikas Bhoir from Kopar Khairane supplies masks for laboratories and healthcare workers.

He advertised his requirement for 20,000 masks on an online portal for traders and manufacturers and also posted it on the social media.

“On April 23, a man identifying himself as Nikhil Sharma from Haryana contacted Bhoir and said he works with a company called SR Enterprises that manufactures masks. After Bhoir cross-checked the details of the company and found it to be genuine, he placed an order for masks worth ₹2 lakh,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

According to his complaint, Bhoir paid ₹25,000 advance. Sharma told him on Monday that the masks have been couriered but the company will not release the consignment without full payment. Bhoir made the remaining payment and was promised delivery the same day.

The police said Sharma gave the ‘driver’s’ phone number to the complainant. The ‘driver’ claimed that he is completing formalities with the Santacruz police.

An hour later, when Bhoir called them for the delay, he found both numbers switched off. Realising he had been cheated, Bhoir filed a case against Sharma.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities