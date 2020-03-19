Bizman’s son promised admission in college, cheated of ₹6.5 lakh

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:24 IST

The Khandeshwar police are investigating into an alleged admission scam where a placement service agency took ₹6.5 lakh from a construction businessman by offering admission for his son for a nautical science diploma programme.

Dilip Kathara, a construction businessman from New Panvel, wanted admission for his son in 2018.

Kathara’s son cleared his Class 12 exams and his parents were trying to get his admission finalised at TS Rahaman College for a diploma in nautical science. With the help of a relative, Kathara got in touch with Mahesh Shevti in January last year, said police.

Shevti, the director at a Seawoods-based maritime placement agency, allegedly told Kathara that the batches at the college will start in February and that he should hurry up if he wants admission. Shevti told him the cost of securing an admission through his placement agency would be ₹10 lakh.

After Kathara gave the reference of his relative, Shevti agreed at ₹6.5 lakh. However, after making the payment, Shevti then told him that the admissions will start after July and again delayed it till August.

In August, when Kathara enquired about the admission update, Shevti told him that the admission will not be possible as his son’s score did not meet the cut-off mark. When Shevti did not return the money, Kathara approached the police.

“We have registered a case of cheating against the director of the placement agency based on the complaint on Monday,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.