BJP alleges discoms sending inflated bills

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the discoms had sent huge power bills to both residential and commercial units for the lockdown period and demanded the Aam Aadmi Party government waive off fixed charges for commercial connections.

Dellhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta there are complaints from RWAs and commercial units regarding provisional bills being sent by the discoms. The BJP said that instead of provisional bills, the government should direct discoms to send actual bills to people.

Gupta said while the AAP government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 2,820 crore for subsidy, it was not reaching people. “The discoms were unable to conduct meter reading during the lockdown, but consumers received electricity bills for almost 94 days. In these bills, consumption is shown per month, but in the month where the consumption is less than 200 and 400 units, subsidy was not provided to the consumers,” Gupta said.

Commercial establishments, especially small and big industries, were closed during lockdown but they have been charged huge bills along with fixed charges, the BJP said.

“Almost two lakh small and big industries and seven lakh shops and offices were closed in lockdown. But still they were sent huge electricity bills and are being asked to pay fixed charges. We want the benefit of subsidy to be given to consumers and the fixed charge in electricity bills of commercial places should be removed with immediate effect,” said Gupta.

A Delhi government spokesperson said, “There has been no increase in our policy or the subsidy we provide. If there are any specific cases, we will absolutely look into it and make sure the discoms fix any discrepancy that may have caused it. The BJP is always free to send details to the government about such discrepancies, and we will immediately act on it.”

