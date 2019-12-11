BJP has one million new members in Punjab: Malik tells Modi

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:32 IST

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik on Tuesday evening met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and told him that the people of Punjab are now turning to the BJP to provide an alternative to the Congress in the state. However, he did not mention BJP’s alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) while projecting the saffron party as lone alternative in the state.

Terming BJP as emerging party in the state, he said “People in Punjab are associating themselves with the public-friendly policies of the BJP. The proof of which is visible by its one million new members during the party’s membership drive. The people of Punjab are now turning to BJP to provide an alternative in the state,” Malik told in a press release issued by him to share conversation with the PM in detail.

Speaking to HT over phone, Malik said the special meeting lasted more than half-an-hour and current political situation in Punjab was discussed in detail.

“Congress came to power in Punjab riding on lies. It has not fulfilled single promise that the party made in the election manifesto,” read the press release.

BJP state chief had told Modi that the BJP workers have been taking to street to expose Captain’s government on regular basis.

He said the people have become disillusioned with the Congress government due to deteriorating law and order and dominance of black-marketers and mafias in the state.

Malik said Modi talked about renovation work at Jallianwala Bagh in detail and also gave instructions to further accelerate the developments associated with the bagh and assured of every possible facilities for tourists visiting the bagh.