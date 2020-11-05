BJP has put J&K on sale, we will fight for Jammu: PDP

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:40 IST

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the BJP that had assured protection of land and jobs to the people has put J&K on sale and Jammu region will bear the maximum brunt.

PDP general secretary and former MLC Surinder Choudhary, a close confidante of Mehbooba Mufti, said, “After being released from illegal detention for 14 months, Mufti has come to Jammu to meet party leaders and workers. Since civil society here also wanted to meet her, she will meet delegations of intellectuals, farmers, employees, Bar and at the PDP office on Friday.”

He also informed that on Saturday she will attend PAGD meet at Bhatindi residence of NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah.

“She has come here on a two-day visit and her motive is to hear the people because their hardships have multiplied under the BJP rule. The attention is being diverted from real issues. The BJP is doing nothing but announcing elections after elections,” he said.

Mehbooba on Thursday met senior leaders of the party from Chenab Valley, Poonch and Rajouri regions.

To a query, Choudhary said, “If Nagaland can have two flags why can’t J&K? Nagaland was given its flag only recently and we had it since long and the state flag was given to us by the Constitution of India.”

When asked will PDP take part in the ensuing DDC polls, Choudhary said the party’s political affairs committee will take a final call on it.

He also rejected that party president ever made any controversial statement with regard to the Tricolour. “She talked about special status, which has been illegally snatched from us. See what BJP has done. It is the same party that assured protection of land and jobs when the state was bifurcated into two UTs, but it has put J&K on sale. Jammu region will bear maximum brunt due to the new land laws,” he said.

The former MLC also said that Jammu has always been discriminated against. “The BJP had promised to end the discrimination and if they are not going to do it then we will fight for it,” he added.