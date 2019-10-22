BJP leader’s murder in Deoband: Police arrest two brothers, claim business rivalry led to the crime

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:28 IST

Police said on Tuesday that two brothers had been arrested for the October 12 murder of local BJP leader Dhara Singh in Deoband area of Saharanpur and that enmity over a contract for sugarcane transportation was the reason behind the crime.

The arrested were identified as Kanwarpal and Ravindra, residents of village Mathura in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district, said Dinesh Kumar P, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Saharanpur.

The brothers were arrested on Tuesday morning and had confessed to their crime, said police.

Speaking to HT over phone, the SSP said, “They (Kanwarpal and Ravindra) take contracts for supplying cane to sugar mills. A dispute regarding the contract led to the brothers committing the crime.”

The arrested accused told the police that Dhara Singh was using his political influence to take contracts for supplying sugarcane to mills. They reportedly told investigators that it was becoming difficult for them to continue their business and they suffered a big loss.

On October 12, the brothers ambushed Singh when he reached the Rankhandi railway crossing in Deoband while on his way to work. They shot him dead and escaped on their motorcycle.

Police said they recovered two pistols and live cartridges from the accused. The motorcycle, reportedly used in the crime, was also seized from their possession, said cops.

Police were under great pressure to crack the case after two local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were killed in the Deoband area within a span of five days. BJP leader Yashpal Singh was also shot dead by unidentified assailants in Deoband.

SSP Dinesh Kumar P, with his team of officers, remained stationed at Deoband for over a week and multiple police teams worked relentlessly to identify and nab the culprits.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:28 IST