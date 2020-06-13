BJP leader’s son among two held with drugs in Ambala

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:26 IST

The special task force (STF) on Saturday arrested the son of a local BJP leader and an Uttar Pradesh resident with 60 grams of heroin.

An official from Parao police station said the STF seized 60gm heroin and a Honda City car from the accused, identified as Amit of Sector 7 in Ambala city and Kalknath of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. They were coming from Delhi to supply the drugs in the city, police said.

STF (Ambala range) in-charge DSP Kulbhushan said the accused will be presented before a court on Sunday to seek police remand.

As per sources, Amit is the son of a senior BJP leader of Ambala and he had also been arrested by the Punjab Police with heroin last year.