e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BJP leader who jumped off balcony expelled for six years

BJP leader who jumped off balcony expelled for six years

Though the exact reason behind the step could not ascertained, it is learnt that the leader, 51, was reportedly visiting a woman in the apartment for some official work when another person whom he did not want to meet turned up there. In a bid to avoid running into the person, Kathuria reportedly tried to descend from the balcony with the help of a cloth, and fell down after losing grip

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its Karnal leader Chander Prakash Kathuria from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action comes two days after a video, purportedly shot after he jumped off the second floor of a building in Chandigarh’s Sector 63, surfaced on the social media. Though the exact reason behind the step could not ascertained, it is learnt that the leader, 51, was reportedly visiting a woman in the apartment for some official work when another person whom he did not want to meet turned up there. In a bid to avoid running into the person, Kathuria reportedly tried to descend from the balcony with the help of a cloth, and fell down after losing grip. He has been admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with a fractured leg.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the leader’s expulsion from party was not mentioned in the letter issued by state BJP president Subhash Barala.

Jagmohan Anand, BJP’s Karnal district president, said, “Yes he has been expelled from the party for six years on the basis of a video, which raised questions on his character.”

Kathuria, 51, former chairman of Sugerfed, was special invitee of the state executive committee of the BJP.

He hails from Karnal and had unsuccessfully fought the 2009 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the constituency. He had also sought a BJP ticket for Karnal during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Kathuria could not be contacted for his reaction over the expulsion as he did not respond the phone calls and text messages.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In