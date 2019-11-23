e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

BJP loses Ulhasnagar mayor post to Sena

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:48 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, Secular Alliance of India (SAI), the Shiv Sena bagged the Ulhasnagar mayor’s post on Friday by defeating the alliance candidate.

Sena corporator Leelabai Aashan, 65, was elected as the new mayor, after securing 43 votes. She was supported by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, Republican Party of India (RPI) and nine members of local party Team Omie Kalani (TOK). TOK leaders had fought the corporation polls on BJP’s tickets. The BJP-SAI alliance had fielded SAI party leader Jeevan Idnani, who managed to secure only 35 votes.

In the 2017 civic polls, Kalani had supported BJP, with 20 of his corporators contesting the election under the BJP tickets and winning. However, according to sources from Ulhasnagar, Kalani was disappointed with the BJP for not giving his wife Pancham a ticket to contest the recently-held Assembly elections. Kalani is also upset with the BJP for tying up with SAI, as the TOK leader and Idnani have personal differences.

“Nobody can come to power in Ulhasnagar without the support of the Kalanis. The BJP was neglecting me and I have shown them that they cannot win without my support,” Kalani told HT.

In a subtle message to the Sena, Kalani said, “I did my part by supporting the Sena, as I was betrayed by the BJP. Now it is up to the Sena to decide how to maintain this [support].”

Meanwhile, Sena leader Gopal Landge said, “We were very certain about our victory. Shiv Sena has started a new beginning by joining hands with the NCP and others, and this is evident in the Ulhasnagar mayoral election. TOK played a major role in our win.”

The BJP also lost the post of the deputy mayor, after its candidate Vijay Patil was defeated by senior RPI leader Bhagwan Bhalerao. With 44 votes, Bhalerao became Ulhasnagar’s deputy mayor, while Patil could bag only 34 votes.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities